Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

1464 Scenic View

1464 Scenic View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1464 Scenic View Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler on A Spacious Lot! Main Floor Living Room with Fireplace! Immediate Occupancy! 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 Scenic View have any available units?
1464 Scenic View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 1464 Scenic View have?
Some of 1464 Scenic View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 Scenic View currently offering any rent specials?
1464 Scenic View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 Scenic View pet-friendly?
No, 1464 Scenic View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 1464 Scenic View offer parking?
Yes, 1464 Scenic View offers parking.
Does 1464 Scenic View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1464 Scenic View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 Scenic View have a pool?
No, 1464 Scenic View does not have a pool.
Does 1464 Scenic View have accessible units?
No, 1464 Scenic View does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 Scenic View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1464 Scenic View has units with dishwashers.
Does 1464 Scenic View have units with air conditioning?
No, 1464 Scenic View does not have units with air conditioning.

