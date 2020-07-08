Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chaska
Find more places like 1464 Scenic View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chaska, MN
/
1464 Scenic View
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1464 Scenic View
1464 Scenic View Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chaska
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1464 Scenic View Drive, Chaska, MN 55318
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler on A Spacious Lot! Main Floor Living Room with Fireplace! Immediate Occupancy! 2 Car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1464 Scenic View have any available units?
1464 Scenic View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chaska, MN
.
What amenities does 1464 Scenic View have?
Some of 1464 Scenic View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1464 Scenic View currently offering any rent specials?
1464 Scenic View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 Scenic View pet-friendly?
No, 1464 Scenic View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chaska
.
Does 1464 Scenic View offer parking?
Yes, 1464 Scenic View offers parking.
Does 1464 Scenic View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1464 Scenic View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 Scenic View have a pool?
No, 1464 Scenic View does not have a pool.
Does 1464 Scenic View have accessible units?
No, 1464 Scenic View does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 Scenic View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1464 Scenic View has units with dishwashers.
Does 1464 Scenic View have units with air conditioning?
No, 1464 Scenic View does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd
Chaska, MN 55318
Clover Run Townhomes
2958 Clover Ridge Drive
Chaska, MN 55318
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr
Chaska, MN 55318
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd
Chaska, MN 55318
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd
Chaska, MN 55318
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl
Chaska, MN 55318
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St
Chaska, MN 55318
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd
Chaska, MN 55318
Similar Pages
Chaska 1 Bedrooms
Chaska 2 Bedrooms
Chaska Apartments with Balcony
Chaska Apartments with Garage
Chaska Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
New Hope, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MN
Blaine, MN
Shakopee, MN
Fridley, MN
Hopkins, MN
West St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MN
Elk River, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MN
Savage, MN
Anoka, MN
Ramsey, MN
North St. Paul, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Anoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University