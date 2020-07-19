All apartments in Chaska
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1015 Stoughton Ave

1015 Stoughton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Stoughton Ave, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Newer paint, carpet, and appliances. Laundry hookups. Large yard and 2 car garage with one additional off street parking spot.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Stoughton Ave have any available units?
1015 Stoughton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
Is 1015 Stoughton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Stoughton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Stoughton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Stoughton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 1015 Stoughton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Stoughton Ave offers parking.
Does 1015 Stoughton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Stoughton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Stoughton Ave have a pool?
No, 1015 Stoughton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Stoughton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1015 Stoughton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Stoughton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Stoughton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Stoughton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Stoughton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
