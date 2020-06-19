9520 Washington Boulevard

Amenities
Available August 1st! Renters Warehouse has another great listing in Chanhassen! This end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open layout. Large Living and Dining area with fireplace. It opens to a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms upstairs with the master with ensuite bathroom including a separate tub and shower and great walk-in closet. The front-load washer and dryer are located upstairs. Water softener. Attached 2 car garage. Great location for commuting! Community pool. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. The owner covers HOA- including snow/lawn, water, trash. Surrounding: Chaska, Eden Prairie, Shakopee. Pets OK with a Pet Deposit. $55 app fee/adult. (Rent: $1895.00 Security deposit $1895.00) ( One time $150 admin fee required at the time of lease approval)