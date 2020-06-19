All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:29 PM

9520 Washington Boulevard

9520 Washington Boulevard · (952) 470-8888
Location

9520 Washington Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

Available August 1st! Renters Warehouse has another great listing in Chanhassen! This end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open layout. Large Living and Dining area with fireplace. It opens to a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms upstairs with the master with ensuite bathroom including a separate tub and shower and great walk-in closet. The front-load washer and dryer are located upstairs. Water softener. Attached 2 car garage. Great location for commuting! Community pool. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. The owner covers HOA- including snow/lawn, water, trash. Surrounding: Chaska, Eden Prairie, Shakopee. Pets OK with a Pet Deposit. $55 app fee/adult. (Rent: $1895.00 Security deposit $1895.00) ( One time $150 admin fee required at the time of lease approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9520 Washington Boulevard have any available units?
9520 Washington Boulevard has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9520 Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 9520 Washington Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9520 Washington Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9520 Washington Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9520 Washington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9520 Washington Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 9520 Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9520 Washington Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 Washington Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9520 Washington Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9520 Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9520 Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9520 Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9520 Washington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9520 Washington Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
