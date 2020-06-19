9520 Washington Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Available August 1st! Renters Warehouse has another great listing in Chanhassen! This end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open layout. Large Living and Dining area with fireplace. It opens to a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms upstairs with the master with ensuite bathroom including a separate tub and shower and great walk-in closet. The front-load washer and dryer are located upstairs. Water softener. Attached 2 car garage. Great location for commuting! Community pool. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. The owner covers HOA- including snow/lawn, water, trash. Surrounding: Chaska, Eden Prairie, Shakopee. Pets OK with a Pet Deposit. $55 app fee/adult. (Rent: $1895.00 Security deposit $1895.00) ( One time $150 admin fee required at the time of lease approval)