760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing location in the heart of Chanhassen! Home has new vinyl wood flooring on the main floor and through out the kitchen. Kitchen has great upgraded stainless steel appliances. Dining area, laundry, and living area all located on main floor. Upstairs you have the two bedrooms, both with good sized closet space and a full bathroom. One room features a built in bookshelf. One stall detached garage. Home is located near many shops and restaurants, city center park is right across the street! Eastern Carver County School District 112.



Lease Terms: Lease terms negotiable. $1295 security deposit. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets under 50 lbs. may be considered based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Upgraded kitchen in great Chanhassen location!