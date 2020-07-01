All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:11 AM

760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1

760 West Village Road · No Longer Available
Location

760 West Village Road, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing location in the heart of Chanhassen! Home has new vinyl wood flooring on the main floor and through out the kitchen. Kitchen has great upgraded stainless steel appliances. Dining area, laundry, and living area all located on main floor. Upstairs you have the two bedrooms, both with good sized closet space and a full bathroom. One room features a built in bookshelf. One stall detached garage. Home is located near many shops and restaurants, city center park is right across the street! Eastern Carver County School District 112.

Lease Terms: Lease terms negotiable. $1295 security deposit. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets under 50 lbs. may be considered based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Upgraded kitchen in great Chanhassen location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 have any available units?
760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 have?
Some of 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 offers parking.
Does 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 have a pool?
No, 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 760 West Village Road Unit 106 - 1 has units with air conditioning.

