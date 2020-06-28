7024 Dakota Avenue

Amenities
Mtka Schools! Lotus Lake/Dock access, association amenities include 2 tennis courts, kayak/canoe racks. Corner lot, fenced yard, beautiful landscaping, pond, shed, huge three season porch/party room. Heated floors, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a free standing wood burning double fireplace. Master bedroom with views of Lotus Lake, gas fireplace, plantation shutters, large walk-in closet and gorgeous 3/4 master bathroom with heated floors, newer furnace, new SS appliances, granite, maple cabinetry.