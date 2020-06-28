All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:45 AM

7024 Dakota Avenue

7024 Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7024 Dakota Avenue, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Mtka Schools! Lotus Lake/Dock access, association amenities include 2 tennis courts, kayak/canoe racks. Corner lot, fenced yard, beautiful landscaping, pond, shed, huge three season porch/party room. Heated floors, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a free standing wood burning double fireplace. Master bedroom with views of Lotus Lake, gas fireplace, plantation shutters, large walk-in closet and gorgeous 3/4 master bathroom with heated floors, newer furnace, new SS appliances, granite, maple cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 Dakota Avenue have any available units?
7024 Dakota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 7024 Dakota Avenue have?
Some of 7024 Dakota Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 Dakota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7024 Dakota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 Dakota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7024 Dakota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 7024 Dakota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7024 Dakota Avenue offers parking.
Does 7024 Dakota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7024 Dakota Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 Dakota Avenue have a pool?
No, 7024 Dakota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7024 Dakota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7024 Dakota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 Dakota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 Dakota Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7024 Dakota Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7024 Dakota Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
