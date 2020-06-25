6541 Fox Path

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Gorgeous 5 bedroom home for rent in Fox Chase of Chanhassen! Beautiful updates throughout. Main level includes an updated gourmet kitchen, living/family rooms with 2 story vaults, formal dining, office and a huge sun room. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms and full bath. Walkout lower level includes 2 bedrooms, utility area and a massive amusement room with fireplace. Walk-out to outdoor spa. Short drive to highways, shopping, and lakes. Walking path to Lotus Lake. Minnetonka Schools!