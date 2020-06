Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking garage

Absolutely breath-taking custom built 2 story walk-out on a beautiful lot. A wall of windows and vaulted ceilings flood the main level with natural sunlight and views for days. Second level boasts four bedrooms with master suite quarters that include 2 walk-in closets and a his/hers bathroom. Basement has been finished off with game room, recreation room and work out room. Seasonal views over Lotus Lake and Minnetonka schools make this property a must see!