Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

181 Fox Hollow Drive

181 Fox Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

181 Fox Hollow Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Excellent 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Minnetonka School District. This home is located next to a city park with tennis courts, soccer field and hockey rink. The home features master suite with vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Four season porch.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Fox Hollow Drive have any available units?
181 Fox Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 181 Fox Hollow Drive have?
Some of 181 Fox Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Fox Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
181 Fox Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Fox Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Fox Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 181 Fox Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 181 Fox Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 181 Fox Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Fox Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Fox Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 181 Fox Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 181 Fox Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 181 Fox Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Fox Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Fox Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Fox Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Fox Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

