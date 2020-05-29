All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:47 PM

1731 Wood Duck Circle

1731 Wood Duck Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Wood Duck Cir, Chanhassen, MN 55331

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
So much space, both inside and out. Filled with beautiful architectural design features such as crown molding, arches, columns, solid wood doors, a bay window and two wood-burning fireplaces. Kitchen includes granite countertop, large eat-in island, under-mount stainless steel sink, appliance garage, pantry closet with roll-out shelves, and ceramic tile flooring. Fully enclosed upper-level deck. Laundry area with utility sink and upper cabinets. Upper level includes four large bedrooms and two baths. Fully finished walk-out basement with optional fifth bedroom, large living area, huge storage room and a -bath. Oversized three-car garage with extra storage space. Large yard with mature trees and charming landscaping. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a private neighborhood just across from Pheasant Hills Park, yet only minutes away from convenient shopping, downtown Excelsior and some of the most beautiful lakes and parks in the area. Exceptional Excelsior and Minnetonka schools. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: August 6, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 50 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $60/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Wood Duck Circle have any available units?
1731 Wood Duck Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 1731 Wood Duck Circle have?
Some of 1731 Wood Duck Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Wood Duck Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Wood Duck Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Wood Duck Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 Wood Duck Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1731 Wood Duck Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Wood Duck Circle offers parking.
Does 1731 Wood Duck Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 Wood Duck Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Wood Duck Circle have a pool?
No, 1731 Wood Duck Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Wood Duck Circle have accessible units?
No, 1731 Wood Duck Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Wood Duck Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 Wood Duck Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 Wood Duck Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1731 Wood Duck Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
