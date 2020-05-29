1731 Wood Duck Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/573fd4707e ---- So much space, both inside and out. Filled with beautiful architectural design features such as crown molding, arches, columns, solid wood doors, a bay window and two wood-burning fireplaces. Kitchen includes granite countertop, large eat-in island, under-mount stainless steel sink, appliance garage, pantry closet with roll-out shelves, and ceramic tile flooring. Fully enclosed upper-level deck. Laundry area with utility sink and upper cabinets. Upper level includes four large bedrooms and two baths. Fully finished walk-out basement with optional fifth bedroom, large living area, huge storage room and a -bath. Oversized three-car garage with extra storage space. Large yard with mature trees and charming landscaping. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a private neighborhood just across from Pheasant Hills Park, yet only minutes away from convenient shopping, downtown Excelsior and some of the most beautiful lakes and parks in the area. Exceptional Excelsior and Minnetonka schools. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: August 6, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 50 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $60/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.