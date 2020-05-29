All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1001 Arboretum / Domain Area

1001 State Hwy 5 · No Longer Available
Location

1001 State Hwy 5, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$100 with a successful lease from me on any property! Call for details. Pet-friendly, and offers one, two & three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located conveniently just steps away from a wide variety of retail shops and popular restaurants. If you, or someone you know, is looking for a new place to live please don't hesitate to contact me. I specialize in finding you the right place. I'm here to help you prioritize your search, and match you to the best options based on your criteria, lifestyle, and needs. Properties are always offering great specials and incentives. I have access to the latest information and can help you or anyone you know to find the perfect home. Remember that my services cost you nothing and are paid for by the apartment communities. I look forward to being of service to you,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area have any available units?
1001 Arboretum / Domain Area doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area have?
Some of 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Arboretum / Domain Area isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area offer parking?
No, 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area have a pool?
No, 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area have accessible units?
No, 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001 Arboretum / Domain Area has units with air conditioning.
