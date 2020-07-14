Amenities
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices. Residents of Elm Creek Apartments will enjoy homes with large kitchens including dishwashers and breakfast bars and also include a private garage! In addition to great apartments, we also feature a clubhouse with community room, community kitchen, cozy fireplace and fitness room. Our landscaped courtyard offers a huge playground area, basketball court, picnic areas and more! Elm Creek has all the everyday conveniences you need - located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and easy access to Elm Creek Park Reserve. Stop in today and see all of the changes! You'll be proud to call Elm Creek Apartments your home. *Elm Creek participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.