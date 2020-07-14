Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground garage internet access volleyball court accessible on-site laundry

Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices. Residents of Elm Creek Apartments will enjoy homes with large kitchens including dishwashers and breakfast bars and also include a private garage! In addition to great apartments, we also feature a clubhouse with community room, community kitchen, cozy fireplace and fitness room. Our landscaped courtyard offers a huge playground area, basketball court, picnic areas and more! Elm Creek has all the everyday conveniences you need - located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and easy access to Elm Creek Park Reserve. Stop in today and see all of the changes! You'll be proud to call Elm Creek Apartments your home. *Elm Creek participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.