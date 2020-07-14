All apartments in Champlin
Elm Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Elm Creek Apartments

11719 Champlin Dr · (763) 703-1241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN 55316

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 817-207 · Avail. now

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 827-106 · Avail. now

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elm Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
volleyball court
accessible
on-site laundry
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices. Residents of Elm Creek Apartments will enjoy homes with large kitchens including dishwashers and breakfast bars and also include a private garage! In addition to great apartments, we also feature a clubhouse with community room, community kitchen, cozy fireplace and fitness room. Our landscaped courtyard offers a huge playground area, basketball court, picnic areas and more! Elm Creek has all the everyday conveniences you need - located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and easy access to Elm Creek Park Reserve. Stop in today and see all of the changes! You'll be proud to call Elm Creek Apartments your home. *Elm Creek participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 80 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Underground Heated Parking Garage : 1 Space.
Storage Details: Large Storage Closet in Some Units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elm Creek Apartments have any available units?
Elm Creek Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,356 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elm Creek Apartments have?
Some of Elm Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elm Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Elm Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elm Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Elm Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Elm Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elm Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Elm Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Elm Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Elm Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Elm Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elm Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
