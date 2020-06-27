All apartments in Champlin
Find more places like 7351 122nd Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champlin, MN
/
7351 122nd Avenue North
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:07 PM

7351 122nd Avenue North

7351 122nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Champlin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7351 122nd Avenue North, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful townhouse located near the Mississippi River and parks. Nice open floor plan and ample storage within unit. Newer kitchen appliances and laminate wood flooring throughout, both bathrooms recently updated with light fixtures and vanity. Two bedrooms on first level, third bedroom located on lower level. Enjoy a beautiful summer evening on the deck!

Disclaimer-
We appreciate your interest in this rental property! Please note, there is a high volume of interest on our rental properties. The best way to schedule a showing is online. Several showings are done open house style, with multiple interested parties. This minimizes the inconvenience to our current tenants, whose time we want to remain respectful of. If after viewing the property you feel this is the perfect fit for you, please apply after verifying you meet all of our application qualifications.

Advertised prices include a rent credit for snow removal/lawn care whether if done personally or by services an association provides.

LEASE TERMS:
• Pets w/owner approval only. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties.
• Net income must be 2.5x the base rent. If unable to meet this requirement, the option to pay a pro-rated amount prior to move-in is available.
• Must be with current employer 6+ months. Exceptions are considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer.
• Sound financials are required. History of returned payments, collection accounts, late payments and overdrafts negatively impact application.
• Must have verifiable positive rental history from current and most recent prior landlord.
• No unlawful detainers or evictions. Exceptions made if paid off in full and not within the past 5 years.
• No felony convictions within the last 10 years. Multiple felony or violent/sexual assault convictions are subject to 20 years.
• The nature, severity, and number of offenses in the last 10 years may impact approval.
• All adults 18+ must apply and meet the above guidelines
• Application fee is $50/person for credit & criminal background screening
• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7351 122nd Avenue North have any available units?
7351 122nd Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 7351 122nd Avenue North have?
Some of 7351 122nd Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7351 122nd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
7351 122nd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7351 122nd Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7351 122nd Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 7351 122nd Avenue North offer parking?
No, 7351 122nd Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 7351 122nd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7351 122nd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7351 122nd Avenue North have a pool?
No, 7351 122nd Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 7351 122nd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 7351 122nd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 7351 122nd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7351 122nd Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7351 122nd Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7351 122nd Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr
Champlin, MN 55316

Similar Pages

Champlin 1 BedroomsChamplin 2 Bedrooms
Champlin Accessible ApartmentsChamplin Dog Friendly Apartments
Champlin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MN
Falcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WIForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities