403 Belle Aire Drive

A great new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! This home is available immediately! The main level features a cute kitchen with updated countertops, 1/2 bath, Dining area that walks out to back yard, and nice living room space. The upper level has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The master bedroom is very good sized and has a regular closet as well as a large walk-in closet! Full unfinished basement offers lots of storage space. Single stall attached garage and partially fenced backyard. Great Champlin location. RENT: $1200, DEP: $1200. Sorry no pets and owner does not participate in Section 8. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water softener rental, lawn, snow, and $7/mo reporting fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 customer care and reports rent to credit. Application fee $55/person over age 18.