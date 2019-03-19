All apartments in Champlin
403 Belle Aire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

403 Belle Aire Drive

403 Belle Aire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

403 Belle Aire Drive, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
A great new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! This home is available immediately! The main level features a cute kitchen with updated countertops, 1/2 bath, Dining area that walks out to back yard, and nice living room space. The upper level has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The master bedroom is very good sized and has a regular closet as well as a large walk-in closet! Full unfinished basement offers lots of storage space. Single stall attached garage and partially fenced backyard. Great Champlin location. RENT: $1200, DEP: $1200. Sorry no pets and owner does not participate in Section 8. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water softener rental, lawn, snow, and $7/mo reporting fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 customer care and reports rent to credit. Application fee $55/person over age 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Belle Aire Drive have any available units?
403 Belle Aire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
Is 403 Belle Aire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
403 Belle Aire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Belle Aire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 403 Belle Aire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champlin.
Does 403 Belle Aire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 403 Belle Aire Drive offers parking.
Does 403 Belle Aire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Belle Aire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Belle Aire Drive have a pool?
No, 403 Belle Aire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 403 Belle Aire Drive have accessible units?
No, 403 Belle Aire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Belle Aire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Belle Aire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Belle Aire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Belle Aire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
