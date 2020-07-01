11968 Castle Rock Court N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse This 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, stainless steel appliances, hardwood/tile floors, private master suite, fireplace, finished lower level, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 11968 Castle Rock Ct Champlin MN 55316