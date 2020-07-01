All apartments in Champlin
11968 Castle Rock Court N

11968 Castle Rock Ct N · No Longer Available
Location

11968 Castle Rock Ct N, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse This 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, stainless steel appliances, hardwood/tile floors, private master suite, fireplace, finished lower level, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 11968 Castle Rock Ct Champlin MN 55316

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11968 Castle Rock Court N have any available units?
11968 Castle Rock Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 11968 Castle Rock Court N have?
Some of 11968 Castle Rock Court N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11968 Castle Rock Court N currently offering any rent specials?
11968 Castle Rock Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11968 Castle Rock Court N pet-friendly?
Yes, 11968 Castle Rock Court N is pet friendly.
Does 11968 Castle Rock Court N offer parking?
No, 11968 Castle Rock Court N does not offer parking.
Does 11968 Castle Rock Court N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11968 Castle Rock Court N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11968 Castle Rock Court N have a pool?
Yes, 11968 Castle Rock Court N has a pool.
Does 11968 Castle Rock Court N have accessible units?
No, 11968 Castle Rock Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 11968 Castle Rock Court N have units with dishwashers?
No, 11968 Castle Rock Court N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11968 Castle Rock Court N have units with air conditioning?
No, 11968 Castle Rock Court N does not have units with air conditioning.

