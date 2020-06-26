11906 Emery Village Drive N

11906 Emery Village Drive North, Champlin, MN 55316
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful 2 story town home in Emery Village with deck, tuck-under 2 car garage. Open floor plan, updated kitchen with maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances, master suite with private bath, walk-in closets, available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
