Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM

11906 Emery Village Drive N

11906 Emery Village Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

11906 Emery Village Drive North, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story town home in Emery Village with deck, tuck-under 2 car garage. Open floor plan, updated kitchen with maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances, master suite with private bath, walk-in closets, available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11906 Emery Village Drive N have any available units?
11906 Emery Village Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 11906 Emery Village Drive N have?
Some of 11906 Emery Village Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11906 Emery Village Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
11906 Emery Village Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11906 Emery Village Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 11906 Emery Village Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champlin.
Does 11906 Emery Village Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 11906 Emery Village Drive N offers parking.
Does 11906 Emery Village Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11906 Emery Village Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11906 Emery Village Drive N have a pool?
No, 11906 Emery Village Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 11906 Emery Village Drive N have accessible units?
No, 11906 Emery Village Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 11906 Emery Village Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11906 Emery Village Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 11906 Emery Village Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 11906 Emery Village Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
