All apartments in Champlin
Find more places like 11280 Jersey Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champlin, MN
/
11280 Jersey Avenue N
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:42 PM

11280 Jersey Avenue N

11280 Jersey Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Champlin
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

11280 Jersey Avenue North, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, stainless steel appliances,Â  hardwood floors, fireplace, finished lower level, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 11280 Jersey Ave N Champlin MN 55316

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11280 Jersey Avenue N have any available units?
11280 Jersey Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 11280 Jersey Avenue N have?
Some of 11280 Jersey Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11280 Jersey Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
11280 Jersey Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11280 Jersey Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 11280 Jersey Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 11280 Jersey Avenue N offer parking?
No, 11280 Jersey Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 11280 Jersey Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11280 Jersey Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11280 Jersey Avenue N have a pool?
No, 11280 Jersey Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 11280 Jersey Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 11280 Jersey Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 11280 Jersey Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 11280 Jersey Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11280 Jersey Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 11280 Jersey Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Champlin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsChamplin 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Champlin Apartments with GaragesChamplin Apartments with Gyms
Champlin Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNPrior Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MN
Big Lake, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNExcelsior, MNIsanti, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WIStillwater, MNSouth St. Paul, MNMound, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities