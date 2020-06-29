All apartments in Champlin
Last updated February 19 2020

11227 Sumter Avenue North

11227 Sumter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11227 Sumter Avenue North, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Spacious living room with decorative fireplace. Open to dining & flows into galley style kitchen with excellent counter space & storage + nearby 3-season porch! 3 main level BRs + full BA. LL family room + rec space, 3/4 BA, laundry & tons of storage!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11227 Sumter Avenue North have any available units?
11227 Sumter Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 11227 Sumter Avenue North have?
Some of 11227 Sumter Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11227 Sumter Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
11227 Sumter Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11227 Sumter Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 11227 Sumter Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 11227 Sumter Avenue North offer parking?
No, 11227 Sumter Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 11227 Sumter Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11227 Sumter Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11227 Sumter Avenue North have a pool?
No, 11227 Sumter Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 11227 Sumter Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 11227 Sumter Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 11227 Sumter Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11227 Sumter Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11227 Sumter Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 11227 Sumter Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
