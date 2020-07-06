All apartments in Champlin
1029 W River Pkwy
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

1029 W River Pkwy

1029 West River Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1029 West River Parkway, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 W River Pkwy have any available units?
1029 W River Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
Is 1029 W River Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1029 W River Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 W River Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champlin.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy offer parking?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 W River Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

