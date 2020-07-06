Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Champlin
Find more places like 1029 W River Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Champlin, MN
/
1029 W River Pkwy
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1029 W River Pkwy
1029 West River Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Champlin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1029 West River Parkway, Champlin, MN 55316
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1029 W River Pkwy have any available units?
1029 W River Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Champlin, MN
.
Is 1029 W River Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1029 W River Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 W River Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Champlin
.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy offer parking?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 W River Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 W River Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 W River Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr
Champlin, MN 55316
Similar Pages
Champlin 2 Bedrooms
Champlin Accessible Apartments
Champlin Apartments with Garage
Champlin Dog Friendly Apartments
Champlin Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Farmington, MN
Hudson, WI
Vadnais Heights, MN
Mendota Heights, MN
Waconia, MN
Falcon Heights, MN
Isanti, MN
Big Lake, MN
Excelsior, MN
Rogers, MN
St. Anthony, MN
Victoria, MN
Albertville, MN
St. Bonifacius, MN
Hugo, MN
Somerset, WI
Forest Lake, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities