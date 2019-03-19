All apartments in Champlin
1016 w river road
Last updated March 19 2019

1016 w river road

1016 West River Road · No Longer Available
Location

1016 West River Road, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE4437723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 w river road have any available units?
1016 w river road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
Is 1016 w river road currently offering any rent specials?
1016 w river road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 w river road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 w river road is pet friendly.
Does 1016 w river road offer parking?
No, 1016 w river road does not offer parking.
Does 1016 w river road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 w river road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 w river road have a pool?
No, 1016 w river road does not have a pool.
Does 1016 w river road have accessible units?
No, 1016 w river road does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 w river road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 w river road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 w river road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 w river road does not have units with air conditioning.
