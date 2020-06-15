All apartments in Byron
Find more places like 220 2nd St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Byron, MN
/
220 2nd St NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

220 2nd St NW

220 2nd Street Northwest · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

220 2nd Street Northwest, Byron, MN 55920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 220 2nd St NW · Avail. Jul 1

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
220 2nd St NW Available 07/01/20 One level living in this cute Byron home! - Don't blink or you'll miss this one! Impossible-to-find Byron home with 3 bedrooms and a MASSIVE 2 car garage!

True main level living with 3 bedrooms, a full bath & laundry on the main floor along with an open concept living room & kitchen. This home doesn't have a basement, which will save on utilities! Tons of storage in the 2 car garage. Spacious yard with no neighbors behind.

12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE3973065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 2nd St NW have any available units?
220 2nd St NW has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 220 2nd St NW currently offering any rent specials?
220 2nd St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 2nd St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 2nd St NW is pet friendly.
Does 220 2nd St NW offer parking?
Yes, 220 2nd St NW does offer parking.
Does 220 2nd St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 2nd St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 2nd St NW have a pool?
No, 220 2nd St NW does not have a pool.
Does 220 2nd St NW have accessible units?
No, 220 2nd St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 220 2nd St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 2nd St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 2nd St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 2nd St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 220 2nd St NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, MNOwatonna, MN
Austin, MNFarmington, MN
Albert Lea, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Riverland Community College
Rochester Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity