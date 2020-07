Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated carpet fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool e-payments garage package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center hot tub

Come find your new home in Burnsville, minutes south of Minneapolis - just off of I-35W , where you can benefit from everything the city has to offer while enjoying the saftey and serenity of your spacious new apartment home. We offer large one and two-bedroom floor plans with modern features and great views of our wide open courtyard areas.



When you live at The Pines, you will be right next to the famous 'Heart of the City' which features some of the areas best open mall style shopping and resturants along with the Ames Center for the performing arts. You are also just a short drive from the Burnsville Center, Buck Hill resort and the Mall of America but also half way to Rochester and the rest of Southern Minnesota. Coming in 2021...the Orange Line BRT! The newest high speed transit service that will get you from Burnsville to Minneapolis in minutes, and you can walk there from The Pines!



Your new apartment will have a modern kitchen, generous closet space and a patio or balcony