Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Bluffs Of Burnsville

2800 Selkirk Dr · (952) 260-3279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337
River Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D311 · Avail. Sep 7

$990

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D112 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit C309 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit C301 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1036 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bluffs Of Burnsville.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
alarm system
sauna
The Bluffs of Burnsville located in Burnsville, Minnesota offers newly renovated and stylish 1, 2 or 2 + den bedroom apartment homes for rent. Most floor plans feature a private balcony or patio, extra storage, ceiling fans, and spacious living rooms. The Bluffs of Burnsville apartment community is in a park-like setting, yet is just minutes from the Twin Cities. The Bluffs of Burnsville is conveniently located near the entrance ramps to I-35 W and I-35 E, providing easy access to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul and the world-renowned Mall of America. As a resident of The Bluffs of Burnsville you will enjoy many activities without even leaving the community. Residents have access to new coin less central laundry, custom-decorated party room, and an indoor pool and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 deposit, $300 is non-refundable, 2 pets all $400 is none refundable
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Dogs
limit: 1 dog maximum
rent: $45/month
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Garage: $40-$80/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bluffs Of Burnsville have any available units?
The Bluffs Of Burnsville has 4 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bluffs Of Burnsville have?
Some of The Bluffs Of Burnsville's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bluffs Of Burnsville currently offering any rent specials?
The Bluffs Of Burnsville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bluffs Of Burnsville pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bluffs Of Burnsville is pet friendly.
Does The Bluffs Of Burnsville offer parking?
Yes, The Bluffs Of Burnsville offers parking.
Does The Bluffs Of Burnsville have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Bluffs Of Burnsville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bluffs Of Burnsville have a pool?
Yes, The Bluffs Of Burnsville has a pool.
Does The Bluffs Of Burnsville have accessible units?
No, The Bluffs Of Burnsville does not have accessible units.
Does The Bluffs Of Burnsville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bluffs Of Burnsville has units with dishwashers.
