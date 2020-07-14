Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system sauna

The Bluffs of Burnsville located in Burnsville, Minnesota offers newly renovated and stylish 1, 2 or 2 + den bedroom apartment homes for rent. Most floor plans feature a private balcony or patio, extra storage, ceiling fans, and spacious living rooms. The Bluffs of Burnsville apartment community is in a park-like setting, yet is just minutes from the Twin Cities. The Bluffs of Burnsville is conveniently located near the entrance ramps to I-35 W and I-35 E, providing easy access to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul and the world-renowned Mall of America. As a resident of The Bluffs of Burnsville you will enjoy many activities without even leaving the community. Residents have access to new coin less central laundry, custom-decorated party room, and an indoor pool and fitness center.