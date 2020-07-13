Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rambush Estates.
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Platinum Service™ is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Rambush Estates is a manufactured home community with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes for rent - we also have lots available for those who wish to bring their own home to our exclusive neighborhood. Rambush Estates is tucked into the crook of the wildlife preserve, wet lands, and beautiful walking trails of Kelleher Park in Burnsville. If you are interested in bringing in a home please call us for information on available lots. If you are seeking a rental home - look no farther than Rambush where you will have an opportunity to test-drive home ownership - and if home ownership is what you are seeking - you may find a home to purchase right here within our Community. Look at our photos - you will see our quality and cleanliness. Homes at Rambush ...
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)