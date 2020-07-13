All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Rambush Estates

14709 W Burnsville Pkwy · (952) 529-4864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN 55306

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Unit 019 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rambush Estates.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
online portal
Platinum Service™ is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Rambush Estates is a manufactured home community with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes for rent - we also have lots available for those who wish to bring their own home to our exclusive neighborhood. Rambush Estates is tucked into the crook of the wildlife preserve, wet lands, and beautiful walking trails of Kelleher Park in Burnsville. If you are interested in bringing in a home please call us for information on available lots. If you are seeking a rental home - look no farther than Rambush where you will have an opportunity to test-drive home ownership - and if home ownership is what you are seeking - you may find a home to purchase right here within our Community. Look at our photos - you will see our quality and cleanliness. Homes at Rambush ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: $50 6-month fee, $100 month-to-month fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 Pet Maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Dogs
rent: $40/1 dog and $80/ 2 dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs.
Cats
rent: $25/1 cat and $50/2 cats
Parking Details: Driveway parking included for two vehicles. Other. Driveways.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rambush Estates have any available units?
Rambush Estates has 3 units available starting at $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Rambush Estates have?
Some of Rambush Estates's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rambush Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Rambush Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rambush Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Rambush Estates is pet friendly.
Does Rambush Estates offer parking?
Yes, Rambush Estates offers parking.
Does Rambush Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rambush Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rambush Estates have a pool?
Yes, Rambush Estates has a pool.
Does Rambush Estates have accessible units?
No, Rambush Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Rambush Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rambush Estates has units with dishwashers.
