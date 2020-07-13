Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access online portal

Platinum Service™ is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Rambush Estates is a manufactured home community with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes for rent - we also have lots available for those who wish to bring their own home to our exclusive neighborhood. Rambush Estates is tucked into the crook of the wildlife preserve, wet lands, and beautiful walking trails of Kelleher Park in Burnsville. If you are interested in bringing in a home please call us for information on available lots. If you are seeking a rental home - look no farther than Rambush where you will have an opportunity to test-drive home ownership - and if home ownership is what you are seeking - you may find a home to purchase right here within our Community. Look at our photos - you will see our quality and cleanliness. Homes at Rambush ...