Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym bike storage elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments concierge dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit internet access online portal package receiving

You don't follow trends; you set them. You see opportunities where others see obstacles. You know what you want and you're determined to get it. You're a Maven.



Maven is the residence of choice for ambitious trendsetters with discerning taste. Located in Burnsville's Heart of the City, wine bars, shopping, fine dining, and the Ames Center are all a five-minute walk away. Maven's spacious, open-concept apartments feature refined finishings and modern amenity packages. Transcend the status quo, push ahead of the curve, and always make the bold choice—that's just how we do things at Maven.