Chateau Ridge Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage ice maker oven Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse parking garage

Chateau Ridge - Beautiful 2 bedroom, plus a den/2.5 bath available! This stunning condo is located in Burnsville, with easy access to 35W, just minutes away from plentiful shopping, entertainment and restaurants.



The condo is 2,670 square feet. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets even a wine rake, the appliances include stainless steel double over, microwave, trash compactor, range top, wine frig, & french door refrigerator. There is a built in entertainment center (that includes an electric fireplace & big screen TV). The master bedroom suite boost over 9-foot tray ceiling and access to one of the two screened in balconies, there is a large walk-in closet just off the master bathroom. The master bathroom features a large double sink vanity, soaking tub with a separate shower stall. There is W/D in unit, with tons of storage space!



The building is a controlled access entrances, underground parking, a beautiful community room, and a self-car wash.



This is truly a MUST-SEE!!

Prefer no pets/animals.



Application Fee is $45.00 per adult

Security Deposit of $900.00

Monthly Rent is $2,095.00



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3200702)