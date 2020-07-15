All apartments in Burnsville
Chateau Ridge Condominiums
Chateau Ridge Condominiums

500 Greenhaven Dr · (651) 362-1692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Greenhaven Dr, Burnsville, MN 55306

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Ridge Condominiums.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
parking
garage
Chateau Ridge - Beautiful 2 bedroom, plus a den/2.5 bath available! This stunning condo is located in Burnsville, with easy access to 35W, just minutes away from plentiful shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

The condo is 2,670 square feet. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets even a wine rake, the appliances include stainless steel double over, microwave, trash compactor, range top, wine frig, & french door refrigerator. There is a built in entertainment center (that includes an electric fireplace & big screen TV). The master bedroom suite boost over 9-foot tray ceiling and access to one of the two screened in balconies, there is a large walk-in closet just off the master bathroom. The master bathroom features a large double sink vanity, soaking tub with a separate shower stall. There is W/D in unit, with tons of storage space!

The building is a controlled access entrances, underground parking, a beautiful community room, and a self-car wash.

This is truly a MUST-SEE!!
Prefer no pets/animals.

Application Fee is $45.00 per adult
Security Deposit of $900.00
Monthly Rent is $2,095.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3200702)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $900 - on approved credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Underground garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Ridge Condominiums have any available units?
Chateau Ridge Condominiums doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Chateau Ridge Condominiums have?
Some of Chateau Ridge Condominiums's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Ridge Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Ridge Condominiums is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Ridge Condominiums pet-friendly?
No, Chateau Ridge Condominiums is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does Chateau Ridge Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Ridge Condominiums offers parking.
Does Chateau Ridge Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chateau Ridge Condominiums offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Ridge Condominiums have a pool?
No, Chateau Ridge Condominiums does not have a pool.
Does Chateau Ridge Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Chateau Ridge Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Chateau Ridge Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Ridge Condominiums has units with dishwashers.
