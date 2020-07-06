Rent Calculator
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
2601 test
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2601 test
2601 West Burnsville Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2601 West Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville, MN 55337
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Absolutely stunning home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2601 test have any available units?
2601 test doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burnsville, MN
.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burnsville Rent Report
.
Is 2601 test currently offering any rent specials?
2601 test is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 test pet-friendly?
No, 2601 test is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burnsville
.
Does 2601 test offer parking?
No, 2601 test does not offer parking.
Does 2601 test have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 test does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 test have a pool?
No, 2601 test does not have a pool.
Does 2601 test have accessible units?
No, 2601 test does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 test have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 test does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 test have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 test does not have units with air conditioning.
