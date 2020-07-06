All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like 2601 test.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
2601 test
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

2601 test

2601 West Burnsville Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2601 West Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Absolutely stunning home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 test have any available units?
2601 test doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
Is 2601 test currently offering any rent specials?
2601 test is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 test pet-friendly?
No, 2601 test is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 2601 test offer parking?
No, 2601 test does not offer parking.
Does 2601 test have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 test does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 test have a pool?
No, 2601 test does not have a pool.
Does 2601 test have accessible units?
No, 2601 test does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 test have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 test does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 test have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 test does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Willoway Apartments
13401 Morgan Ave S
Burnsville, MN 55337
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave
Burnsville, MN 55306
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W
Burnsville, MN 55337

Similar Pages

Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms
Burnsville Apartments with GarageBurnsville Apartments with Parking
Burnsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities