Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1866 West Burnsville Parkway

1866 Burnsville Parkway West · No Longer Available
Location

1866 Burnsville Parkway West, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
This townhome has been nicely updated offering updated lighting fixtures, countertops, gas fireplace with stacked stone, kitchen has a beautiful glass backsplash matching the adjacent bar. The main level includes a powder room, kitchen with pass-through, opening up the kitchen to the large dining and living room with access to the very spacious private deck. The upper-level includes two bedrooms with large deep closets and a full bath. Office/Rec room located in the lower level. Pets considered with an additional pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for water, sewer, electric and gas. Trash, lawn care and snow removal included! 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located next to public transportation, parks, and walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 West Burnsville Parkway have any available units?
1866 West Burnsville Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1866 West Burnsville Parkway have?
Some of 1866 West Burnsville Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 West Burnsville Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1866 West Burnsville Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 West Burnsville Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 West Burnsville Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1866 West Burnsville Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1866 West Burnsville Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1866 West Burnsville Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 West Burnsville Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 West Burnsville Parkway have a pool?
No, 1866 West Burnsville Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1866 West Burnsville Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1866 West Burnsville Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 West Burnsville Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1866 West Burnsville Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
