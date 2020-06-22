1866 West Burnsville Parkway

Amenities

This townhome has been nicely updated offering updated lighting fixtures, countertops, gas fireplace with stacked stone, kitchen has a beautiful glass backsplash matching the adjacent bar. The main level includes a powder room, kitchen with pass-through, opening up the kitchen to the large dining and living room with access to the very spacious private deck. The upper-level includes two bedrooms with large deep closets and a full bath. Office/Rec room located in the lower level. Pets considered with an additional pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for water, sewer, electric and gas. Trash, lawn care and snow removal included! 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located next to public transportation, parks, and walking paths.