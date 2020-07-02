Rent Calculator
All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like 1801 Commonwealth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
1801 Commonwealth Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
1801 Commonwealth Drive
1801 Commonwealth Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location
1801 Commonwealth Drive, Burnsville, MN 55337
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 3; Square footage: 3000; Parking: 3 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2000.00; IMRID12418
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have any available units?
1801 Commonwealth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burnsville, MN
.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burnsville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have?
Some of 1801 Commonwealth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1801 Commonwealth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Commonwealth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Commonwealth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Commonwealth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burnsville
.
Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Commonwealth Drive offers parking.
Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Commonwealth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have a pool?
No, 1801 Commonwealth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 Commonwealth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Commonwealth Drive has units with dishwashers.
