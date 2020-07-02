All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1801 Commonwealth Drive

1801 Commonwealth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Commonwealth Drive, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 3; Square footage: 3000; Parking: 3 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2000.00; IMRID12418

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have any available units?
1801 Commonwealth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have?
Some of 1801 Commonwealth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Commonwealth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Commonwealth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Commonwealth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Commonwealth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Commonwealth Drive offers parking.
Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Commonwealth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have a pool?
No, 1801 Commonwealth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 Commonwealth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Commonwealth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Commonwealth Drive has units with dishwashers.

