Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:54 AM

15617 Bryant Ave South

15617 Bryant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

15617 Bryant Avenue South, Burnsville, MN 55306
West Buck Hill Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large split entry home with three bedrooms on the upper/main floor along with a full bathroom, living room, kitchen and dining room. The lower level offers a 4th bedroom, a second bathroom, family room with a built-in wet bar with lots of seating for entertainment. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck, patio or in the fenced in flat backyard. Two car attached garage. Lakeville School District 194.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great split entry home in well established neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15617 Bryant Ave South have any available units?
15617 Bryant Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15617 Bryant Ave South have?
Some of 15617 Bryant Ave South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15617 Bryant Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
15617 Bryant Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15617 Bryant Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 15617 Bryant Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 15617 Bryant Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 15617 Bryant Ave South offers parking.
Does 15617 Bryant Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15617 Bryant Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15617 Bryant Ave South have a pool?
No, 15617 Bryant Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 15617 Bryant Ave South have accessible units?
No, 15617 Bryant Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 15617 Bryant Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15617 Bryant Ave South has units with dishwashers.

