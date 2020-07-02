15617 Bryant Ave South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Large split entry home with three bedrooms on the upper/main floor along with a full bathroom, living room, kitchen and dining room. The lower level offers a 4th bedroom, a second bathroom, family room with a built-in wet bar with lots of seating for entertainment. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck, patio or in the fenced in flat backyard. Two car attached garage. Lakeville School District 194.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Great split entry home in well established neighborhood.