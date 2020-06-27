All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated August 25 2019 at 1:24 PM

15109 Southwind Drive

15109 Southwind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15109 Southwind Drive, Burnsville, MN 55306
Southwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This multi level home features a kitchen dining room and family room on the main level and three bedrooms upstairs with one bedroom and bath on the lower level. There is also a Rec room in the lower level. A large deck overlooks the backyard. Available for a new 12 month lease on August 14th.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information caontained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15109 Southwind Drive have any available units?
15109 Southwind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
Is 15109 Southwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15109 Southwind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15109 Southwind Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15109 Southwind Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15109 Southwind Drive offer parking?
No, 15109 Southwind Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15109 Southwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15109 Southwind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15109 Southwind Drive have a pool?
No, 15109 Southwind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15109 Southwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 15109 Southwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15109 Southwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15109 Southwind Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15109 Southwind Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15109 Southwind Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
