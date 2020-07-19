All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13021 Highpoint Curve

13021 Highpoint Curve · No Longer Available
Location

13021 Highpoint Curve, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 15th and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,988 sf home is located in Burnsville, MN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13021 Highpoint Curve have any available units?
13021 Highpoint Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13021 Highpoint Curve have?
Some of 13021 Highpoint Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13021 Highpoint Curve currently offering any rent specials?
13021 Highpoint Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13021 Highpoint Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 13021 Highpoint Curve is pet friendly.
Does 13021 Highpoint Curve offer parking?
Yes, 13021 Highpoint Curve offers parking.
Does 13021 Highpoint Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13021 Highpoint Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13021 Highpoint Curve have a pool?
No, 13021 Highpoint Curve does not have a pool.
Does 13021 Highpoint Curve have accessible units?
No, 13021 Highpoint Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 13021 Highpoint Curve have units with dishwashers?
No, 13021 Highpoint Curve does not have units with dishwashers.
