Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Point South.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
garage
parking
on-site laundry
smoke-free community
Tranquility by the lake! Enjoy all the amenities of quality apartment living in a relaxed atmosphere just one block from beautiful Lake Pulaski! You'll love the residential character of Lake Point South; professionally landscaped grounds, just eight apartment homes in each 2-story building, no long corridors. Whether you're off to the beach or headed south for a day in the nearby Twin Cities, you'll love coming home to Lake Point South!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 app fee per adult
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Lake Point South have any available units?
Lake Point South has 4 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lake Point South have?
Some of Lake Point South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Point South currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Point South is not currently offering any rent specials.