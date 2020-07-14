Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities garage parking on-site laundry smoke-free community

Tranquility by the lake!

Enjoy all the amenities of quality apartment living in a relaxed atmosphere just one block from beautiful Lake Pulaski! You'll love the residential character of Lake Point South; professionally landscaped grounds, just eight apartment homes in each 2-story building, no long corridors. Whether you're off to the beach or headed south for a day in the nearby Twin Cities, you'll love coming home to Lake Point South!