All apartments in Buffalo
Find more places like 829 Willow Glen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo, MN
/
829 Willow Glen Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:47 PM

829 Willow Glen Court

829 Willow Glen Court · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

829 Willow Glen Court, Buffalo, MN 55313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1558 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome available now! Open floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Upstairs laundry, Walking trails, Close to lakes. (RENT= $1475) (SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1475) (LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE: $150) Tenant responsible for Gas, Electric. Association fees paid by landlord. Snow removal and Lawn care included! $55 Application fee/adult. To schedule a showing, email! ****Owner requires credit score of 650 or above***** Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Willow Glen Court have any available units?
829 Willow Glen Court has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 829 Willow Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
829 Willow Glen Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Willow Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 829 Willow Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 829 Willow Glen Court offer parking?
No, 829 Willow Glen Court does not offer parking.
Does 829 Willow Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Willow Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Willow Glen Court have a pool?
Yes, 829 Willow Glen Court has a pool.
Does 829 Willow Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 829 Willow Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Willow Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 Willow Glen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 829 Willow Glen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 Willow Glen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 829 Willow Glen Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake Point South
1506 Anderson Ave
Buffalo, MN 55313
Midtowne Hillcrest
410 1st St S
Buffalo, MN 55313

Similar Pages

Buffalo 3 Bedrooms
Buffalo Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNRobbinsdale, MNMonticello, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNWaite Park, MNHutchinson, MN
Vadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Joseph, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity