Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Villa Del Coronado

8104 Zane Ave N · (612) 223-6449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8104 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Central Brooklyn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8108107 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 8124102 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 8100108 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Del Coronado.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
hot tub
Villa Del Coronado offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in Brooklyn Park. Affordability and great amenities are what Villa Del Coronado strives to offer. Some of the things you’ll find here are a community clubhouse, outdoor pool, additional storage, on-site laundry on each floor, party room, and a picnic area. The value of choosing Villa Del Coronado is apparent when you see the size of our apartments homes and the prices. Villa Del Coronado is the value in Brooklyn Park that you have been searching for!

Villa Del Coronado is in a convenient area of Brooklyn Park where access to major freeways, shops, and schools are nearby. You'll find that getting around the Metro Area from your new home at Villa Del Coronado can be simple whether by car or bus.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: Holding fee: $300
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: No additional charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Del Coronado have any available units?
Villa Del Coronado has 3 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villa Del Coronado have?
Some of Villa Del Coronado's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Del Coronado currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Del Coronado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Del Coronado pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Del Coronado is pet friendly.
Does Villa Del Coronado offer parking?
Yes, Villa Del Coronado offers parking.
Does Villa Del Coronado have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Del Coronado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Del Coronado have a pool?
Yes, Villa Del Coronado has a pool.
Does Villa Del Coronado have accessible units?
No, Villa Del Coronado does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Del Coronado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Del Coronado has units with dishwashers.
Does Villa Del Coronado have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villa Del Coronado has units with air conditioning.
