Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 hot tub

Villa Del Coronado offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in Brooklyn Park. Affordability and great amenities are what Villa Del Coronado strives to offer. Some of the things you’ll find here are a community clubhouse, outdoor pool, additional storage, on-site laundry on each floor, party room, and a picnic area. The value of choosing Villa Del Coronado is apparent when you see the size of our apartments homes and the prices. Villa Del Coronado is the value in Brooklyn Park that you have been searching for!



Villa Del Coronado is in a convenient area of Brooklyn Park where access to major freeways, shops, and schools are nearby. You'll find that getting around the Metro Area from your new home at Villa Del Coronado can be simple whether by car or bus.