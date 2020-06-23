9931 Evergreen Avenue North

Amenities

Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 3,408 sq. ft. home in Minneapolis home features a spacious floorplan with large island kitchen featuring island seating, lots of cabinets, tons of counter space, and breakfast area! Relax in the sun-filled family room, or entertain in the formal dining and living area. Gorgeous master suite features stunning spa like retreat with dual sinks, luxurious massive tub, and separate shower. Enjoy hanging out in the massively oversized game room with bar! Spend those warm summer days in your private patio oasis with tons of space! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



