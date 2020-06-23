All apartments in Brooklyn Park
9931 Evergreen Avenue North

Location

9931 Evergreen Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Eidem

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 3,408 sq. ft. home in Minneapolis home features a spacious floorplan with large island kitchen featuring island seating, lots of cabinets, tons of counter space, and breakfast area! Relax in the sun-filled family room, or entertain in the formal dining and living area. Gorgeous master suite features stunning spa like retreat with dual sinks, luxurious massive tub, and separate shower. Enjoy hanging out in the massively oversized game room with bar! Spend those warm summer days in your private patio oasis with tons of space! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**


This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9931 Evergreen Avenue North have any available units?
9931 Evergreen Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 9931 Evergreen Avenue North have?
Some of 9931 Evergreen Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9931 Evergreen Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
9931 Evergreen Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9931 Evergreen Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 9931 Evergreen Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 9931 Evergreen Avenue North offer parking?
No, 9931 Evergreen Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 9931 Evergreen Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9931 Evergreen Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9931 Evergreen Avenue North have a pool?
No, 9931 Evergreen Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 9931 Evergreen Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 9931 Evergreen Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 9931 Evergreen Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 9931 Evergreen Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9931 Evergreen Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 9931 Evergreen Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
