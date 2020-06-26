All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

9708 Washburn Avenue North

9708 Washburn Avenue North · No Longer Available
Brooklyn Park
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

9708 Washburn Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Willowstone

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify oura office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 Washburn Avenue North have any available units?
9708 Washburn Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 9708 Washburn Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
9708 Washburn Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 Washburn Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 9708 Washburn Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 9708 Washburn Avenue North offer parking?
No, 9708 Washburn Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 9708 Washburn Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9708 Washburn Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 Washburn Avenue North have a pool?
No, 9708 Washburn Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 9708 Washburn Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 9708 Washburn Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 Washburn Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 9708 Washburn Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9708 Washburn Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 9708 Washburn Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
