8572 Xerxes Avenue North

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home with welcoming front porch. 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom two story in great area! Built in 2003. Laminate hardwood floors on main level. Good sized bedrooms, including one on the main floor. All the advantages of a single family home but with association managed upkeep (snow, lawn care etc) Attached two garage. Move right in!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Rently phone number: (612)-800-8077 Email address: properties@651sellnow.com



Apply now at pathlightmgt.com !



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.