All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 8572 Xerxes Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
8572 Xerxes Avenue North
Last updated July 24 2019 at 8:54 PM

8572 Xerxes Avenue North

8572 Xerxes Ln N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8572 Xerxes Ln N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Edinburgh

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home with welcoming front porch. 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom two story in great area! Built in 2003. Laminate hardwood floors on main level. Good sized bedrooms, including one on the main floor. All the advantages of a single family home but with association managed upkeep (snow, lawn care etc) Attached two garage. Move right in!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Rently phone number: (612)-800-8077 Email address: properties@651sellnow.com

Apply now at pathlightmgt.com !

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8572 Xerxes Avenue North have any available units?
8572 Xerxes Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 8572 Xerxes Avenue North have?
Some of 8572 Xerxes Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8572 Xerxes Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
8572 Xerxes Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8572 Xerxes Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8572 Xerxes Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 8572 Xerxes Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 8572 Xerxes Avenue North offers parking.
Does 8572 Xerxes Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8572 Xerxes Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8572 Xerxes Avenue North have a pool?
No, 8572 Xerxes Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 8572 Xerxes Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 8572 Xerxes Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 8572 Xerxes Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8572 Xerxes Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8572 Xerxes Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8572 Xerxes Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State University