8312 Zane Avenue North-208.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***

Kensington Place offers very spacious apartments in a great easily accessible location! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit with patio.

Pet Policy: Cat ok with $200 non refundable fee.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: off-street, 1 spot per lease holder, garages available for rent.

Laundry: Laundry on site.

Appliances: Fridge, Dishwasher, Gas Range, AC.

Second

Tenants pay electricity. Owner pays water, sewer, trash, heat.