All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like
8312 Zane Avenue North-208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
8312 Zane Avenue North-208
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:10 AM

8312 Zane Avenue North-208

8312 Zane Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Central Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8312 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Central Brooklyn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
Kensington Place offers very spacious apartments in a great easily accessible location! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit with patio.
Pet Policy: Cat ok with $200 non refundable fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: off-street, 1 spot per lease holder, garages available for rent.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Fridge, Dishwasher, Gas Range, AC.
Second
Tenants pay electricity. Owner pays water, sewer, trash, heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 have any available units?
8312 Zane Avenue North-208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 have?
Some of 8312 Zane Avenue North-208's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Zane Avenue North-208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 is pet friendly.
Does 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 offer parking?
Yes, 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 offers parking.
Does 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 have a pool?
No, 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 does not have a pool.
Does 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 have accessible units?
No, 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8312 Zane Avenue North-208 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with ParkingBrooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityMetropolitan State University