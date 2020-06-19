All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

8308 Zane Avenue North-203

8308 Zane Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8308 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Central Brooklyn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Kensington Place offers very spacious apartments in a great easily accessible location! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit with patio.
Pet Policy: Cat ok with $200 non refundable fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: off-street, 1 spot per lease holder, garages available for rent.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Fridge, Dishwasher, Gas Range, AC.
Second
Tenants pay electricity. Owner pays water, sewer, trash, heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 have any available units?
8308 Zane Avenue North-203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 have?
Some of 8308 Zane Avenue North-203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 currently offering any rent specials?
8308 Zane Avenue North-203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 is pet friendly.
Does 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 offer parking?
Yes, 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 does offer parking.
Does 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 have a pool?
No, 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 does not have a pool.
Does 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 have accessible units?
No, 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8308 Zane Avenue North-203 has units with air conditioning.

