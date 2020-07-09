8304 Zane Avenue North-306

Amenities
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021
2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit on 3rd floor with balcony. Schedule a showing today!
Pet Policy: Cat ok with $200 nonrefundable fee.
Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: off-street, 1 spot per leaseholder, garages available for rent.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Fridge, Dishwasher, Electric Range, AC.
Tenants pay electricity. Owner pays water, sewer, trash, heat.