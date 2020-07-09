All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Location

8304 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Central Brooklyn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021
2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit on 3rd floor with balcony. Schedule a showing today!
Pet Policy: Cat ok with $200 nonrefundable fee.
Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: off-street, 1 spot per leaseholder, garages available for rent.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Fridge, Dishwasher, Electric Range, AC.
Third
Tenants pay electricity. Owner pays water, sewer, trash, heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 have any available units?
8304 Zane Avenue North-306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 have?
Some of 8304 Zane Avenue North-306's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 currently offering any rent specials?
8304 Zane Avenue North-306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 is pet friendly.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 offer parking?
Yes, 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 offers parking.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 have a pool?
No, 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 does not have a pool.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 have accessible units?
No, 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8304 Zane Avenue North-306 has units with air conditioning.

