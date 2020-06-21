All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

8300 Zane Avenue North-107

8300 Zane Avenue North · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8300 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Central Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 25

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Kensington Place offers very spacious apartments in a great easily accessible location! Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit with patio.
Pet Policy: Cat ok with $200 non refundable fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: off-street, 1 spot per lease holder, garages available for rent.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Fridge, Dishwasher, Electric Range, AC.
Garden Level
Tenants pay electricity. Owner pays water, sewer, trash, heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 have any available units?
8300 Zane Avenue North-107 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 have?
Some of 8300 Zane Avenue North-107's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Zane Avenue North-107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 does offer parking.
Does 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 have a pool?
No, 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 have accessible units?
No, 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8300 Zane Avenue North-107 has units with air conditioning.
