Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7925 Noble Avenue North

7925 Noble Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7925 Noble Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Birch Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,849 sf home is located in Brooklyn Park, MN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7925 Noble Avenue North have any available units?
7925 Noble Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 7925 Noble Avenue North have?
Some of 7925 Noble Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7925 Noble Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
7925 Noble Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7925 Noble Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7925 Noble Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 7925 Noble Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 7925 Noble Avenue North offers parking.
Does 7925 Noble Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7925 Noble Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7925 Noble Avenue North have a pool?
No, 7925 Noble Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 7925 Noble Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 7925 Noble Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 7925 Noble Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7925 Noble Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7925 Noble Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7925 Noble Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
