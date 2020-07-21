All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:05 PM

7915 Lad Parkway

7915 Lad Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7915 Lad Parkway, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Birch Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Great 4 bed, 2 bath split in great neighborhood. Updated and move in ready. Large backyard with room to play. Rent2Own - Contract for Deed Only - Traditional Lease not available on this property. Call 320-616-1698 for more info!

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Jason P. Stockwell at RE/MAX Results for $244,000.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Lad Parkway have any available units?
7915 Lad Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 7915 Lad Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Lad Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Lad Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 Lad Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 7915 Lad Parkway offer parking?
No, 7915 Lad Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 7915 Lad Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 Lad Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Lad Parkway have a pool?
No, 7915 Lad Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Lad Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7915 Lad Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Lad Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 Lad Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7915 Lad Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 7915 Lad Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
