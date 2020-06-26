All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

7613 Fairfield Road

7613 Fairfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

7613 Fairfield Road, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
River Park

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 Fairfield Road have any available units?
7613 Fairfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 7613 Fairfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
7613 Fairfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 Fairfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7613 Fairfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 7613 Fairfield Road offer parking?
No, 7613 Fairfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 7613 Fairfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 Fairfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 Fairfield Road have a pool?
No, 7613 Fairfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 7613 Fairfield Road have accessible units?
No, 7613 Fairfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 Fairfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7613 Fairfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7613 Fairfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7613 Fairfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
