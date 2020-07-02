Rent Calculator
All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 7527 Yates Lane North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
7527 Yates Lane North
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7527 Yates Lane North
7527 Yates Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7527 Yates Lane, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Village Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*VIEW VIDEO TOUR HERE [no SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME] : https://youtu.be/aObSkeyy5kg*
New Townhouse
3 bed. 2 bath
**Due to COVID-19 Virtual (Live Video) showing only. No Pets are allowed at this unit. **
VIEW VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/aObSkeyy5kg
Thank You!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7527-yates-ln-n-brooklyn-park-mn-55443-usa-unit-townhouse-/7743b85a-3f38-49ce-9dfc-124d3733cebd
(RLNE5764618)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7527 Yates Lane North have any available units?
7527 Yates Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn Park, MN
.
What amenities does 7527 Yates Lane North have?
Some of 7527 Yates Lane North's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7527 Yates Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
7527 Yates Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 Yates Lane North pet-friendly?
No, 7527 Yates Lane North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park
.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 7527 Yates Lane North offers parking.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7527 Yates Lane North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North have a pool?
No, 7527 Yates Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North have accessible units?
No, 7527 Yates Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7527 Yates Lane North has units with dishwashers.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7527 Yates Lane North has units with air conditioning.
