All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 7527 Yates Lane North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
7527 Yates Lane North
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

7527 Yates Lane North

7527 Yates Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Village Creek
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7527 Yates Lane, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Village Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*VIEW VIDEO TOUR HERE [no SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME] : https://youtu.be/aObSkeyy5kg*

New Townhouse

3 bed. 2 bath

**Due to COVID-19 Virtual (Live Video) showing only. No Pets are allowed at this unit. **
VIEW VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/aObSkeyy5kg

Thank You!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7527-yates-ln-n-brooklyn-park-mn-55443-usa-unit-townhouse-/7743b85a-3f38-49ce-9dfc-124d3733cebd

(RLNE5764618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 Yates Lane North have any available units?
7527 Yates Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 7527 Yates Lane North have?
Some of 7527 Yates Lane North's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 Yates Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
7527 Yates Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 Yates Lane North pet-friendly?
No, 7527 Yates Lane North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 7527 Yates Lane North offers parking.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7527 Yates Lane North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North have a pool?
No, 7527 Yates Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North have accessible units?
No, 7527 Yates Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7527 Yates Lane North has units with dishwashers.
Does 7527 Yates Lane North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7527 Yates Lane North has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State University