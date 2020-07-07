7349 York avenue North

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7501ba905e ---- Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda [at] twincitiesleasing [dot] com Photos and Video Tour on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Single family in located in Brooklyn Park. Split level entrance with upper level having 2 bedrooms, full bathroom upstairs with living room ,Kitchen and Dining Room that walks out to a deck that over looks a big yard. Lower Level has a full bathroom, bedroom, laundry with storage and Rec room and storage. 2 car garage attached. Residents pay all utilities and handle lawn and snow care. Check out the video tour at ***** (or searching the address in You Tube) Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com