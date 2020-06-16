All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN
7330 Irving Ave N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:57 AM

7330 Irving Ave N

7330 Irving Avenue North
Brooklyn Park
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

7330 Irving Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Palmer Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Another fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse! This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, an upper level loft, an attached garage, and a fenced yard. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1450) (Security Deposit: $1450) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 Irving Ave N have any available units?
7330 Irving Ave N has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7330 Irving Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7330 Irving Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 Irving Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 7330 Irving Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 7330 Irving Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7330 Irving Ave N does offer parking.
Does 7330 Irving Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 Irving Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 Irving Ave N have a pool?
No, 7330 Irving Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7330 Irving Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7330 Irving Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 Irving Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7330 Irving Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7330 Irving Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7330 Irving Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
