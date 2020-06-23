6806 63rd Avenue North -306

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage

Large 3rd floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment for rent. Has an open layout with the kitchen open to the living room. Unit includes a breakfast bar, in-suite laundry and a 3 season screened in porch. Price includes Heat, water, sewer, trash, and a one car garage with opener.

This is a quiet multi-family property due to the fact that it is fully fenced with no through traffic. The buildings are small and spread out to help with the sound. In the center of the property is the Amenities center. The amenities center has the rental office and includes a work out facility and party room.



Schools

Northport Elementary K-5

Robbinsdale Middle School 6-8

Robbinsdale Cooper Senior High 9-12