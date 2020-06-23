All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6806 63rd Avenue North -306

6806 63rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6806 63rd Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Lakeland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3rd floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment for rent. Has an open layout with the kitchen open to the living room. Unit includes a breakfast bar, in-suite laundry and a 3 season screened in porch. Price includes Heat, water, sewer, trash, and a one car garage with opener.
This is a quiet multi-family property due to the fact that it is fully fenced with no through traffic. The buildings are small and spread out to help with the sound. In the center of the property is the Amenities center. The amenities center has the rental office and includes a work out facility and party room.

Schools
Northport Elementary K-5
Robbinsdale Middle School 6-8
Robbinsdale Cooper Senior High 9-12

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 have any available units?
6806 63rd Avenue North -306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 have?
Some of 6806 63rd Avenue North -306's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 currently offering any rent specials?
6806 63rd Avenue North -306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 pet-friendly?
No, 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 offer parking?
Yes, 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 does offer parking.
Does 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 have a pool?
No, 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 does not have a pool.
Does 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 have accessible units?
No, 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6806 63rd Avenue North -306 has units with air conditioning.
