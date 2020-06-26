All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:40 AM

6416 83rd Ct N

6416 83rd Court North · No Longer Available
Brooklyn Park
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

6416 83rd Court North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Candlewood

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/efa8ae105b ---- Spacious 4 bed/2 bath Town Home in Brooklyn Park! This cozy house is located just blocks from Hamilton Park and close to Community College. Sorry no pets allowed! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=625 if good previous rental reference Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-5 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant-Gas/electricity/waterl and any optional utility Utilities paid by owner-Association dues/trash/snow/lawn No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/efa8ae105b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 83rd Ct N have any available units?
6416 83rd Ct N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 6416 83rd Ct N currently offering any rent specials?
6416 83rd Ct N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 83rd Ct N pet-friendly?
No, 6416 83rd Ct N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 6416 83rd Ct N offer parking?
No, 6416 83rd Ct N does not offer parking.
Does 6416 83rd Ct N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 83rd Ct N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 83rd Ct N have a pool?
No, 6416 83rd Ct N does not have a pool.
Does 6416 83rd Ct N have accessible units?
No, 6416 83rd Ct N does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 83rd Ct N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6416 83rd Ct N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6416 83rd Ct N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6416 83rd Ct N does not have units with air conditioning.
