6416 83rd Ct N

Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/efa8ae105b ---- Spacious 4 bed/2 bath Town Home in Brooklyn Park! This cozy house is located just blocks from Hamilton Park and close to Community College. Sorry no pets allowed! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=625 if good previous rental reference Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-5 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant-Gas/electricity/waterl and any optional utility Utilities paid by owner-Association dues/trash/snow/lawn No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/efa8ae105b