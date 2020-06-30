5522 100th Lane North

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Washer/Dryer! Garage! 3 bed Townhome- Brooklyn Park!



Check out this charming 3 bedroom/3bath townhome in desirable Brooklyn Park.

Nice location near lots of elementary schools.

Comes with a 2 garage, washer/dryer in unit.

Tenant pays electric/gas/water

Owner is responsible for Trash/lawn/snow.

Sorry no pets.



Applicant must have viewed the property before applying

No late payments within the last 5 years

Min. credit score=660

No felonies or previous evictions

Household rent to income ratio=30%

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Application fee is $55 per person/nonrefundable

Max tenant is 5

No pets



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/33ca0cd03b