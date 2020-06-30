All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

5522 100th Lane North

5522 100th Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

5522 100th Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Founders

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Washer/Dryer! Garage! 3 bed Townhome- Brooklyn Park!

Check out this charming 3 bedroom/3bath townhome in desirable Brooklyn Park.
Nice location near lots of elementary schools.
Comes with a 2 garage, washer/dryer in unit.
Tenant pays electric/gas/water
Owner is responsible for Trash/lawn/snow.
Sorry no pets.

Applicant must have viewed the property before applying
No late payments within the last 5 years
Min. credit score=660
No felonies or previous evictions
Household rent to income ratio=30%
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Application fee is $55 per person/nonrefundable
Max tenant is 5
No pets

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/33ca0cd03b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 100th Lane North have any available units?
5522 100th Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 5522 100th Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
5522 100th Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 100th Lane North pet-friendly?
No, 5522 100th Lane North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5522 100th Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 5522 100th Lane North offers parking.
Does 5522 100th Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5522 100th Lane North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 100th Lane North have a pool?
No, 5522 100th Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 5522 100th Lane North have accessible units?
No, 5522 100th Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 100th Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 100th Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 100th Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5522 100th Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.

